Sharps signs sales agreement to support major European healthcare network

December 05, 2024 — 08:41 am EST

Sharps Technolog has begun deliveries of its 1mL and 3mL SecureGard safety syringes under the new sales agreements with a prominent European medical supply company serving Poland, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. To meet demand in the region, Sharps’ customer has requested additional deliveries by year-end 2024 and committed to purchasing all available plant inventory by Q1 2025.

