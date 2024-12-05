Sharps signs sales agreement to support major European healthcare network

Sharps Technolog has begun deliveries of its 1mL and 3mL SecureGard safety syringes under the new sales agreements with a prominent European medical supply company serving Poland, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. To meet demand in the region, Sharps’ customer has requested additional deliveries by year-end 2024 and committed to purchasing all available plant inventory by Q1 2025.
