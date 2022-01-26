Sharps Compliance Q2 22 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on January 26, 2022, to discuss Q2 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investor.sharpsinc.com/events-presentations

To listen to the call, dial (888) 506-0062 (US) or (973) 528-0011 (International) with entry code 618730.

For a replay call, dial (877) 481-4010 (US) or (919) 882-2331 (International) with ID number 44124.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.