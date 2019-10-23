Sharps Compliance Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on October 23, 2019, to discuss Q1 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.sharpsinc.com

To listen to the call, dial(877) 407-0782 (US) or (201) 689-8567 (International).

For a replay call, dial (877) 481-4010 (US) or (919) 882-2331 (International) with ID number 53915.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.