Sharps Compliance Corp. Reported A Surprise Loss, And Analysts Have Updated Their Forecasts

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 3.3% to US$6.10 in the week after its latest first-quarter results. Revenues missed expectations, with sales of US$13m falling 11% short of forecasts. Earnings correspondingly dipped, with Sharps Compliance reporting a statutory loss of US$0.02 per share, where the analysts were expecting a profit. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqCM:SMED Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Following the latest results, Sharps Compliance's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$55.8m in 2021. This would be a solid 10% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to plummet 62% to US$0.03 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$58.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.11 in 2021. The analysts seem less optimistic after the recent results, reducing their sales forecasts and making a large cut to earnings per share numbers.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$9.75, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Sharps Compliance's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Sharps Compliance analyst has a price target of US$11.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$9.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 10%, in line with its 9.8% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 6.8% next year. So it's pretty clear that Sharps Compliance is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Sharps Compliance. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Sharps Compliance's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Sharps Compliance analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Sharps Compliance you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.