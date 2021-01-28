Sharps Compliance Corp. Q2 Earnings Advance

(RTTNews) - Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $1.23 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $0.97 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $17.01 million from $14.57 million last year.

Sharps Compliance Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $1.23 Mln. vs. $0.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.07 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.07 -Revenue (Q2): $17.01 Mln vs. $14.57 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.