Sharps Compliance Corp. Names Patrick Mulloy President & CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) has appointed Patrick Mulloy as President & Chief Executive Officer. Mulloy succeeds David Tusa, who resigned from the role effective April 1, 2022. Pat Mulloy has served as a director of the company since February 2021. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Elmcroft Senior Living.

Pat Mulloy said: "Our Company is at an exciting point in its development as we drive our strategy to grow our leadership position in both the $1 billion medical waste market and in the $1 billion unused medication disposal market, with the goal of building shareholder value and becoming a much larger company."

