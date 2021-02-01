Sharps Compliance Corp. Just Recorded A 13% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

As you might know, Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 5.5% to hit US$17m. Sharps Compliance reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$0.07, which was a notable 13% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Sharps Compliance after the latest results. NasdaqCM:SMED Earnings and Revenue Growth February 1st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Sharps Compliance's five analysts is for revenues of US$73.6m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 39% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 239% to US$0.32. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$63.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.15 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception after these results, with the analysts noticeably increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 22% to US$14.60per share. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Sharps Compliance, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$15.00 and the most bearish at US$12.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Sharps Compliance's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Sharps Compliance's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 39% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 9.9% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.1% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Sharps Compliance is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Sharps Compliance following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Sharps Compliance going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

