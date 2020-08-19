Markets
SMED

Sharps Compliance Corp. Bottom Line Rises In Q4

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.17 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $0.49 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $12.57 million from $12.17 million last year.

Sharps Compliance Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $2.17 Mln. vs. $0.49 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.13 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $12.57 Mln vs. $12.17 Mln last year.





SMED

