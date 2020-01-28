Markets
SMED

Sharps Compliance Corp. Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) announced earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $0.97 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $0.78 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.6% to $14.57 million from $12.39 million last year.

Sharps Compliance Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $0.97 Mln. vs. $0.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.06 vs. $0.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.03 -Revenue (Q2): $14.57 Mln vs. $12.39 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SMED

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular