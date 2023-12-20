Sharply rising egg prices spur Russian weekly inflation

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Sharply rising prices for eggs led another weekly rise in consumer inflation in Russia as the central bank hiked interest rates by 100 basis points, data from the federal statistics service showed on Wednesday.

The government last week said it would exempt 1.2 billion eggs from import duty in the first half of next year to try to rein in prices that have risen by more than 50% this year, a surge in costs for Russia's poorest that led to a rare apology from President Vladimir Putin.

Weekly consumer prices rose 0.18% in the week to Dec. 18, said Rosstat, down from a 0.20% increase the week before.

Since the start of the year, prices have risen 7.12%, it added, a slower pace than in the same period of 2022, when Russia was gripped by double-digit price rises.

The Bank of Russia said its interest rate hiking cycle may be near completion as it raised its key interest rate to 16% last week, increasing borrowing costs for the fifth consecutive meeting in response to stubborn inflation caused by stark labour shortages, the weak rouble, strong lending and government spending.

Prices for eggs rose 4.62% in the period, accelerating from a 4.55% rise the week before. Since the beginning of the year, egg prices have jumped 52.94%, Rosstat said. Russia is also seeking to increase imports to resolve the problem.

Inflation is one of several economic challenges facing Putin as he seeks re-election in March, although Russia's success in evading a Western oil price cap is helping to drive a recovery in economic growth.

The central bank targets inflation at 4% and expects annual inflation to end the year in the 7-7.5% range.

Russian households regularly cite inflation as their main concern, with many having no savings after a decade of economic crises and rising prices that have dragged down living standards.

Households' inflation expectations, a key indicator that the central bank watches closely, jumped to 14.2% in December from 12.2% a month earlier, data showed this week. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

