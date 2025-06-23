SharpLink Gaming, Inc. Stock Approved for Options Trading on Nasdaq

SharpLink Gaming's stock is now available for options trading on Nasdaq, enhancing investor access and liquidity.

SharpLink Gaming, Inc., the largest publicly traded holder of Ethereum (ETH), has announced the commencement of options trading for its common stock on the Nasdaq Options Market under the ticker symbol "SBET," effective June 18, 2025. This move aims to enhance investor access and liquidity for the company’s shares, offering shareholders additional tools to manage investments and express market views. CEO Rob Phythian highlighted that this achievement reflects growing investor confidence in the company's strategic outlook. SharpLink, based in Minneapolis, focuses on innovating the online gaming and sports betting industries through Ethereum and other advanced technologies. The options trading will be managed according to standard Nasdaq and OCC regulations.

Potential Positives

SharpLink Gaming's common stock has been approved for options trading on the Nasdaq Options Market, enhancing investor access and potentially increasing liquidity in the Company’s shares.

The approval for options trading signifies growing investor interest and confidence in SharpLink's long-term strategic outlook.

This milestone may increase visibility within the investment community and provide shareholders with additional investment management tools.

SharpLink’s position as the largest publicly traded holder of Ethereum (ETH) emphasizes its innovative strategy in digital assets and aligns with future trends in digital capital.

Potential Negatives

Approval for options trading may suggest limited confidence in the company's stock performance, necessitating additional trading mechanisms for investors to manage risk.

The reliance on ETH as the primary treasury reserve asset exposes the company to significant market volatility and potential impairment charges.

Warnings regarding forward-looking statements highlight the numerous risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect the company's future performance and financial stability.

FAQ

What is SharpLink Gaming's recent achievement?

SharpLink Gaming's common stock has been approved for options trading on the Nasdaq Options Market under the ticker symbol “SBET.”

When did options trading for SharpLink commence?

Options trading for SharpLink began on June 18, 2025.

How will options trading benefit investors?

Options trading is expected to enhance liquidity and provide investors with added flexibility to manage risk and leverage positions.

What is SharpLink Gaming's stance on Ethereum?

SharpLink is the largest publicly traded company holding Ethereum (ETH) as its primary treasury reserve asset, aligning with digital capital trends.

What future plans does SharpLink have for online gaming?

SharpLink aims to transform the iGaming industry using smart contracts, DeFi protocols, and Web3 infrastructure to create a more efficient ecosystem.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







SharpLink Gaming, Inc.



(Nasdaq: SBET) (“SharpLink” or the “Company”), the largest publicly traded holder of ETH in the world, today announced that the Company’s common stock has been approved for options trading on the Nasdaq Options Market (“Nasdaq”).





Trading in SharpLink’s options commenced on June 18, 2025 under the ticker symbol “SBET” and include a range of standard expiration dates and strike prices. This listing of options is expected to expand investor access and may enhance liquidity in the Company’s shares, providing investors with added flexibility to manage risk, leverage positions and express views on the Company’s future stock performance. SharpLink believes this milestone reflects continued growth in investor interest and confidence in the Company’s long-term strategic outlook.





“We view this approval as a significant achievement that underscores our evolving profile as a trusted Nasdaq-listed company,” stated Rob Phythian, CEO of SharpLink Gaming. “Moreover, we believe the commencement of options trading will enhance our visibility within the investment community, at large, and provide our shareholders with additional tools for managing their investments.”





Options trading on SharpLink will be available through the Options Clearing Corporation (“OCC”), and will be subject to standard rules and regulations established by Nasdaq and the OCC.







About SharpLink Gaming, Inc.







Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) is the world’s largest publicly traded company to adopt Ethereum (ETH) as its primary treasury reserve asset – a move that aligns the Company with the future of digital capital and gives investors direct exposure to the world’s leading smart-contract platform and second largest digital asset.





SharpLink is also reimagining the future of online gaming and sports betting. Backed by a veteran team with deep roots in sports media, gaming and technology, SharpLink is charting a new course – building scalable, secure and transparent solutions that challenge outdated models and bring real innovation to the betting experience. By leveraging smart contracts, DeFi protocols and Web3 infrastructure, SharpLink intends to assume the lead in transforming the multi-billion-dollar iGaming industry into a more dynamic, efficient and equitable ecosystem. Learn more at



www.sharplink.com



.







Forward-Looking Statement







Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include, but are not limited to, the execution of the Company’s treasury strategy and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, fluctuations in the market price of ETH and any associated impairment charges that the Company may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price of ETH below the value at which the Company’s ETH are carried on its balance sheet, changes in the accounting treatment relating to the Company’s ETH holdings, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, government regulation of cryptocurrencies and online betting, changes in securities laws or regulations such as accounting rules as discussed below, customer acceptance of new products and services including our ETH treasury strategy, the demand for its products and its customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the lengthy sales cycle, proprietary rights of the Company, changes in applicable laws or regulations, and its competitors, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s annual report and other filings with the SEC. Under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, entities are required to measure certain crypto assets at fair value, with changes reflected in net income each reporting period. Changes in the fair value of crypto assets could result in significant fluctuations to the income statement results. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.





Contact details:





Investor and Media Relations:







IR@sharplink.com





