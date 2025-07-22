SharpLink Gaming, Inc. Reports Weekly ETH Holdings Growth and Commends Signing of Genius Act into Law by President Trump

SharpLink Gaming reports significant increase in ETH holdings and celebrates the Genius Act's signing for digital asset clarity.

SharpLink Gaming, Inc., the largest corporate holder of Ether, announced a significant increase in its ETH holdings, reaching 360,807 ETH, following a week of record purchases and substantial capital raised through its At-The-Market facility. The company reported that it purchased 79,949 ETH at an average price of $3,238, marking a 29% rise in holdings from the previous week. Additionally, SharpLink expressed strong support for the recent signing of the Genius Act by President Trump, which establishes a regulatory framework for digital assets and is expected to enhance opportunities for innovation and investment in the sector. The company's chairman, Joseph Lubin, highlighted that this legislation improves the operating environment for firms leveraging blockchain technology, including SharpLink, as they work towards transforming the online gaming and sports betting landscape.

Potential Positives

SharpLink Gaming reports a 29% increase in Ether (ETH) holdings, reaching a total of 360,807 ETH, which enhances its position as a leader in digital asset investment.

The company achieved the highest weekly purchase of ETH in its history, acquiring 79,949 ETH, indicating strong market confidence and capital deployment strategy.

The signing of the Genius Act into law provides a clear regulatory framework for digital assets, which is expected to improve operational clarity and foster growth opportunities for SharpLink.

SharpLink's investment strategy and adoption of Ethereum as a primary treasury reserve aligns with a growing trend in institutional adoption of blockchain technologies, potentially increasing shareholder value and market competitiveness.

Potential Negatives

SharpLink's heavy reliance on Ether (ETH) as its primary treasury reserve asset exposes the company to significant volatility and risks associated with fluctuating cryptocurrency prices.

The large increase in ETH concentration to 3.06 may raise concerns among investors about potential risks of overexposure to a single asset class.

The disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements highlights uncertainties around the execution of its treasury strategy and the company's ability to achieve profitable operations, which could be perceived as a lack of confidence in their future performance.

FAQ

What is the Genius Act and why is it important?

The Genius Act establishes a regulatory framework for digital assets, providing clarity for companies like SharpLink in blockchain integration.

How much ETH does SharpLink currently hold?

SharpLink holds 360,807 ETH, reflecting a 29% increase from the previous week.

What is SharpLink's strategy for its ETH treasury?

SharpLink leverages an ATM facility to strategically grow its ETH treasury, aiming to enhance shareholder value.

What are the recent ETH purchase statistics for SharpLink?

During the week, SharpLink purchased 79,949 ETH at an average price of $3,238, the highest weekly total recorded.

How does the Genius Act impact the digital asset industry?

The Genius Act reduces regulatory uncertainty, fostering a more supportive environment for digital asset innovation and institutional adoption.

$SBET Insider Trading Activity

$SBET insiders have traded $SBET stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROB PHYTHIAN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 44,640 shares for an estimated $299,980

ROBERT MICHAEL DELUCIA (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 7,440 shares for an estimated $49,996

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SBET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $SBET stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Company Applauds Signing of Genius Act into Law by President Trump











MINNEAPOLIS, MN, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) (“SharpLink” or the “Company”), the world’s largest corporate holder of Ether (“ETH”) as its primary treasury reserve asset, today issued its weekly update on the Company’s ETH holdings and capital raised through its At-The-Market (“ATM”) facility during the week Monday, July 14, 2025 through Sunday, July 20, 2025.







Key Highlights for the Week Ending July 20, 2025:









ETH holdings rose to 360,807 ETH, up 29% from the previous week.



79,949 ETH were purchased, the highest weekly amount in the historical reporting periods.



Average ETH purchase price for the week was $3,238.



ETH Concentration rose to 3.06 - up 53% since the Company launched its digital treasury strategy, with $96.6 million ATM net proceeds yet to be deployed to purchase more ETH.



Total ETH staking rewards have risen to 567 since the Company launched its digital treasury strategy on June 2, 2025.









Weekly ETH and Capital Summary

























Week Ending





















Units of ETH (K)

















6/29/25

























7/6/25

























7/13/25

























7/20/25



















Beginning Balance













188.6

















198.2

















206.0

















280.7













ETH Acquired













9.5

















7.7

















74.7

















79.9













ETH Staking Rewards













0.1

















0.1

















0.1

















0.2















Ending Balance

























198.2

































206.0

































280.7

































360.8



























































































Avg ETH Purchase Price









$





2,411













$





2,501













$





2,852













$





3,238













ETH Concentration













2.35

















2.29

















2.46

















3.06













ATM Shares Issued (m)













2.5

















5.5

















24.6

















3.8













ATM Net Proceeds ($m)









$





24.4













$





64.0













$





413.0













$





96.6

















“We continue to strategically leverage our ATM facility to build our ETH treasury in pursuit of our long-term growth objectives,” stated Joseph Lubin, SharpLink Chairman, Co-Founder of Ethereum and Founder and CEO of Consensys. “The continued strength of ETH and our ability to acquire significant volume at opportunistic prices support our aim to continue enhancing ETH concentration and shareholder value through disciplined execution of our treasury growth strategies.”







Commentary on the Genius Act







SharpLink applauds the recent signing of the Genius Act into law by President Donald J. Trump, which marks a watershed moment for the digital asset and blockchain industries. The bipartisan legislation establishes a clear regulatory framework for digital assets and smart contract protocols in the United States, providing long-awaited clarity for companies like SharpLink that are actively integrating blockchain technologies into their platforms. This historic legislation is expected to unlock new opportunities for innovation, investment and institutional adoption, and helps to affirm SharpLink’s short- and long-term digital asset growth strategies.





Lubin continued, “With the Genius Act now law, the regulatory uncertainty that has surrounded crypto innovation is finally easing. We believe this ushers in a more supportive environment for companies like SharpLink to not only operate and grow, but also to harness the full potential of Ethereum — including its security, scalability and smart contract utility — to drive profound, transformative change across the global digital economy.”







About SharpLink Gaming, Inc.







Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) is the world’s largest publicly traded company to adopt Ether (ETH) as its primary treasury reserve asset – a move that aligns the Company with the future of digital capital and gives investors direct exposure to Ethereum, the world’s leading smart-contract platform and second largest digital asset.





SharpLink is also reimagining the future of online gaming and sports betting. Backed by a veteran team with deep roots in sports media, gaming and technology, SharpLink is charting a new course – building scalable, secure and transparent solutions that challenge outdated models and bring real innovation to the betting experience. By leveraging smart contracts, DeFi protocols and Web3 infrastructure, SharpLink intends to assume the lead in transforming the multi-billion-dollar iGaming industry into a more dynamic, efficient and equitable ecosystem. Learn more at



www.sharplink.com



.







Forward-Looking Statement







Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include, but are not limited to, the execution of the Company’s treasury strategy and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, fluctuations in the market price of ETH that will impact the Company’s accounting and financial reporting (see accounting rules discussed below), government regulation of cryptocurrencies and online betting, changes in securities laws or regulations, customer acceptance of new products and services, the demand for its products and its customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the lengthy sales cycle, proprietary rights of the Company, changes in applicable laws or regulations, and its competitors, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s annual report and other filings with the SEC. Under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, entities are required to measure certain crypto assets at fair value, with changes reflected in net income each reporting period. Changes in the fair value of crypto assets could result in significant fluctuations to the balance sheet and income statement results. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.







Investor Relations Contact







Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza





Elevate IR





(720) 330-2829







ir@sharplink.com









Media Contact:









media@sharplink.com





