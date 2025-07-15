SharpLink Gaming, Inc. Achieves 415 ETH in Staking Rewards and Becomes Largest Corporate Holder of Ethereum

SharpLink Gaming has become the largest corporate holder of ETH, earning 415 ETH in staking rewards since June 2025.

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. announced that it has become the world's largest corporate holder of Ether (ETH), with 280,706 ETH as of July 13, 2025. Since launching its treasury strategy on June 2, 2025, the company has earned a total of 415 ETH in staking rewards, including 94 ETH generated between July 7 and July 11, 2025. During that same week, SharpLink raised approximately $413 million through its At-The-Market facility, allowing it to purchase an additional 74,656 ETH at an average price of $2,852. With about $257 million still available for ETH purchases, the company aims to maximize its treasury returns and enhance transparency for investors. SharpLink also introduced an "ETH Concentration" metric to assess its ETH exposure, which increased by 23% in just over a month. The company continues to position itself at the forefront of the online gaming and sports betting space, leveraging blockchain technology to innovate the industry.

Potential Positives

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. has become the world's largest corporate holder of Ether (ETH) with 280,706 ETH, positioning the company as a leader in the cryptocurrency space.

The company earned approximately 415 ETH in staking rewards since launching its treasury strategy on June 2, 2025, demonstrating effective revenue generation from its ETH holdings.

SharpLink raised approximately $413 million in net proceeds through its At-The-Market facility, providing substantial capital for future investments and expansion.

The introduction of the proprietary "ETH Concentration" metric signifies the company’s commitment to transparently communicate its ETH exposure and financial strategy to investors.

Potential Negatives

Heavy reliance on Ethereum as a primary treasury reserve asset could expose the company to significant volatility and risks associated with the cryptocurrency market.

The increase in ETH concentration metric raises concerns about potential overexposure to a single asset class, which may impact the company's financial stability in the event of a market downturn.

The substantial number of common stock shares issued to raise funds may lead to dilution of existing shareholders' equity, potentially impacting their voting power and value of their holdings.

FAQ

What is SharpLink Gaming’s ETH treasury strategy?

SharpLink Gaming has adopted Ether (ETH) as its primary treasury reserve asset, focusing on maximizing returns through staking protocols.

How much ETH has SharpLink earned in staking rewards?

SharpLink has earned a total of 415 ETH in staking rewards since launching its treasury strategy on June 2, 2025.

What is the current ETH concentration for SharpLink Gaming?

The ETH concentration has increased from 2.00 ETH to 2.46 ETH as of July 13, 2025, marking a 23% rise.

How much ETH does SharpLink currently hold?

As of July 13, 2025, SharpLink is the world’s largest corporate holder of ETH, with a total of 280,706 ETH.

What are the plans for SharpLink’s remaining treasury funds?

Approximately $257 million is yet to be committed to ETH purchases, with plans for ongoing treasury updates for investor transparency.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SBET Insider Trading Activity

$SBET insiders have traded $SBET stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROB PHYTHIAN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 44,640 shares for an estimated $299,980

ROBERT MICHAEL DELUCIA (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 7,440 shares for an estimated $49,996

$SBET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $SBET stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) (“SharpLink” or the “Company”), the world’s largest publicly traded company to adopt Ether (“ETH”) as its primary treasury reserve asset, today announced it has officially become the world’s largest corporate holder of ETH with 280,706 ETH as of July 13, 2025. Key highlights include:







During the period July 7 through July 13, 2025, the Company purchased 74,656 ETH at a weighted average price of $2,852.











SharpLink raised approximately $413 million in net proceeds via its At-The-Market facility (“ATM”), issuing 24,572,195 shares of common stock during the week of July 7 through July 11, 2025.













Approximately $257 million has yet to be committed to ETH purchases as of July 13, 2025.

















The Company plans to continue providing detailed updates on its treasury activities for best-in-class investor transparency.







Staking Progress and Yield Optimization







As of July 11, 2025, the Company had allocated 99.7% of its ETH holdings to staking protocols – highlighting its continued commitment to maximizing returns from its ETH treasury. Between July 7 and July 11, 2025, SharpLink earned approximately 94 ETH in staking rewards, bringing its cumulative reward total to 415 ETH since launching the strategy on June 2, 2025.







ETH Concentration Metric







As previously reported, SharpLink recently introduced a proprietary metric known as “ETH Concentration.” This metric is designed to gauge the Company’s ETH exposure relative to its capital structure.





ETH Concentration is calculated as: Total ETH Held ÷ 1,000 Assumed Diluted Shares Outstanding.





Assumed Diluted Shares Outstanding includes all issued and outstanding shares, ATM sales and shares issuable upon conversion or exercise of warrants, pre-funded warrants, stock options and restricted stock units – excluding treasury method adjustments. Since ETH purchases commenced the week beginning on June 13, 2025, SharpLink’s ETH Concentration has risen from 2.00 ETH to 2.46 ETH as of July 13, 2025, marking a 23% increase in just over one month with approximately $257 million still to be deployed.







About SharpLink Gaming, Inc.







Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) is the world’s largest publicly traded company to adopt Ether (“ETH”) as its primary treasury reserve asset – a move that aligns the Company with the future of digital capital and gives investors direct exposure to Ethereum, the world’s leading smart-contract platform and second largest digital asset.





SharpLink is also reimagining the future of online gaming and sports betting. Backed by a veteran team with deep roots in sports media, gaming and technology, SharpLink is charting a new course – building scalable, secure and transparent solutions that challenge outdated models and bring real innovation to the betting experience. By leveraging smart contracts, DeFi protocols and Web3 infrastructure, SharpLink intends to assume the lead in transforming the multi-billion-dollar iGaming industry into a more dynamic, efficient and equitable ecosystem. Learn more at





www.sharplink.com





.







Forward-Looking Statement







Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include, but are not limited to, the execution of the Company’s treasury strategy and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, fluctuations in the market price of ETH that will impact the Company’s accounting and financial reporting (see accounting rules discussed below), government regulation of cryptocurrencies and online betting, changes in securities laws or regulations, customer acceptance of new products and services, the demand for its products and its customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the lengthy sales cycle, proprietary rights of the Company, changes in applicable laws or regulations, and its competitors, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s annual report and other filings with the SEC. Under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, entities are required to measure certain crypto assets at fair value, with changes reflected in net income each reporting period. Changes in the fair value of crypto assets could result in significant fluctuations to the balance sheet and income statement results. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.







Investor Relations Contact







Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza





Elevate IR





(720) 330-2829









ir@sharplink.com











Media Contact:











media@sharplink.com







