SBET

SharpLink Gaming Acquires 10% Stake In CryptoCasino.com

February 24, 2025 — 10:55 am EST

(RTTNews) - SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (SBET) Monday announced the acquisition of a 10 percent equity stake in U.K.-based Armchair Enterprises Limited, the owner of CryptoCasino.com, for $500,000 in cash. The deal includes a right of first refusal to acquire a controlling interest.

SharpLink aims to become the first Nasdaq-listed company focused on crypto gaming. CryptoCasino.com, launched in October 2024, offers blockchain-based gaming, including slots, table games, and a sportsbook, accepting multiple cryptocurrencies.

SBET is currently trading at $0.41 down 11.86 percent or $0.053 on the Nasdaq.

Markets
RTTNews
