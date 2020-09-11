Sharp wins network tech patent infringement suit against Daimler

Japan's Sharp Corp said on Friday it has won a patent infringement lawsuit against Daimler in Germany, a ruling that could enforce a sales ban against the German automaker.

A district court in Munich ruled that mobile communications technology used in Daimler vehicles violates a patent owned by Sharp, the Japanese electronics company said.

A source familiar with the matter said Sharp can enforce a sales ban against Daimler if it posts 5.5 million euros ($6.5 million) as a guarantee to cover any damages in the event the ban is overturned on appeal.

Daimler has filed a nullity action against the patent in a separate lawsuit before Germany's federal patent court in Munich.

Nokia NOKIA.HE won backing from a German court in a similar patent infringement lawsuit against Daimler over mobile communications technology in August.

Sharp, a unit of Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW, has also sued the Japanese unit of Tesla Inc TSLA.O, seeking an injunction to halt imports of some electric vehicles (EV) to Japan.

($1 = 0.8444 euros)

