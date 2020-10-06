Sharp signs licensing deal with Daimler after winning patent lawsuit

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Sharp Corp 6753.T said on Wednesday it has signed a licensing agreement with Daimler DAIGn.DE as it settled a patent infringement lawsuit against the German automaker over in-vehicle mobile communications technology.

The Japanese electronics firm won the patent dispute in a ruling last month by a German court that allowed Sharp to enforce a sales ban against Daimler under certain conditions.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

