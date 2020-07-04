Sharp says sticking to plans to list Dynabook PC unit in FY2021

Contributor
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Japan's Sharp Corp said on Saturday it is sticking to an original plan to list its laptop making unit in the business year from next April, denying a media report that it may take the unit public this year.

Corrects story link in the third paragraph

The Osaka-based electronics firm hopes to start preparations this year for the laptop unit's initial public offering, and there are no changes to the original plan to list the unit in the next financial year, a Sharp spokesman said.

The Nikkei Asian Review had quoted Sharp Chairman and Chief Executive Tai Jeng-wu as saying on Thursday he hoped the Dynabook unit could list by the end of 2020. [nL4N2E93P0]

Sharp bought Dynabook from Toshiba Corp 6502.T for $36 million in 2018, marking its return to a market it had quit eight years prior.

($1 = 107.5200 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by William Mallard)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

