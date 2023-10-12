Sharp Rally in Soybeans, Nov Stalled at $13

Soybeans spiked higher out of the reports on Thursday, closing the session 1.7% to 2.9% in the black. November futures printed a 49 ¼ cent range on the day, but stalled a tick under the $13 mark and settled 9c off the session high. Carry to Jan was 18 ¾ cents on the board going home. Soymeal futures also rallied on Thursday, having settled up by as much as 4.1%. The Dec contract is now $26.40/ton (7.2%) off the low from earlier this month. Soybean Oil futures closed the day 66 to 95 points higher. USDA maintained the cash average prices across the soy market, at $12.90/bu for soybeans, $380/ton for meal, and 63 c/lb for BO.

Canadian Canola Prices also rallied by 1.4% on the day.

USDA flashed a 295k MT private soybean export sale to unknown this morning. Analysts are looking for the weekly report to show between 650k MT an 1 MMT of soybeans were sold during the week that ended 10/5. Meal sales are estimated between 200k and 400k MT, with 0-3k MT of soy oil business anticipated.

The monthly USDA data showed a 49.6 bpa national average soybean yield. That was down 0.5 bpa from Sep and was at the low end of the expected range going in. Soybean supplies were a net 23 mbu tighter with the production loss having offset the larger carryout found on Sep 30th. Production was shown at 4.104 bbu compared to the 4.135 bbu average guess. USDA also adjusted exports 35 mbu lower, but raised crush by 10 for an unchanged 220 mbu carryout when traders had feared an increase.

The monthly reports adjusted soymeal S&Ds with a +200k ton production sent to exports. Soy oil S&Ds saw a 115m lb increase to output (+15m for total supply with tighter beginning stocks), before lowering food use by 200m and raising biofuel demand by 300m.

The WAOB had world soy output back below 400 MMT in the October forecast, down by 1.83 MMT from last month’s figure. Nearly all of the cut was via the U.S. USDA increased Chinese crush, but left their imports UNCH at 100 MMT. Total stocks were 3.6 MMT tighter than last month’s update at 115.6 MMT compared to the 119.3 MMT estimate going in.

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $12.90, up 37 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $12.29 1/1, up 37 3/4 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.08 3/4, up 36 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.19 1/2, up 34 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

