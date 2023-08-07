Sharp Losses for Beans

Soybean futures fell to start the week, but firmed up in the afternoon to end the day off their lows. Beans were down 25 to 38 3/4 cents at the close, as November printed a wide 43 3/4 cent range. Soymeal futures ended Monday with $3.40 to $5.80 losses. Soybean Oil futures were 131 to 152 points weaker at the close.

The weekly Crop Progress update showed 90% of soybeans were blooming, up from 83% last week and 3% points ahead of average. NASS reported 66% of the crop was setting pods through 8/6, compared to 63% on average. Conditions improved 2% points in good/ex to 54% as the Brugler500 Index increased by 5 points to 345. At the state level, LA fell by over 20 points to 346 while IL increased by 25 to 350. Tennessee and Ohio were rated the highest, with 380 and 371 respectively.

USDA reported a private export sale this morning for 132k MT of new crop beans to China.

The weekly Export Inspections report had 281,857 MT of soybean exports for the week that ended 8/3. That was down 52k MT from last week and was 68% below the same week last year. Total soybean exports were marked at 50.799 MMT, or 1.867 bbu. That’s 6.9% lighter year/year.

Aug 23 Soybeans closed at $14.14 1/2, down 29 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $13.07 5/8, down 31 5/8 cents,

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $13.48 1/4, down 38 3/4 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.02, down 31 1/4 cents,

