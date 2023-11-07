Sharp Loss in Cattle Futures after Weak Cash Action

Live cattle futures were down by 1.4% to 2.2%, with a $4 loss for the April contract. USDA reported limited cash action in NE, mostly near $180. Feeder cattle traded $4.95 to $5.85 lower with Jan setting a new low for the move. The OKC Feeder Cattle Auction review from USDA showed 8,964 head were sold $3 above the previous market – 2weeks ago. Furthermore, the weekly update showed 58% of those sold were steers, 38% heifer, and 55% of the total was 600+ lbs. The CME Feeder Cattle Index dropped 3 cents to $238.89 for 11/06.

Census data confirmed that 231.5m lbs of beef was shipped during September.

Wholesale Boxed Beef quotes were listed at $300.38 in Choice, down by $1.34, and $269.48 in Select, down by 88c, for the afternoon update. Tuesday’s FI cattle slaughter was reported at 125k head for a week-to-date pace of 247,000 head. That is 3k head behind both last week’s pace and the same week last year.

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $178.775, down $2.550,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $178.425, down $3.550,

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $180.600, down $4.000,

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $232.225, down $4.950

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $230.825, down $5.600

