Sharp Corp may delay Q3 earnings release as it probes accounting at subsidiary

TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Sharp Corp 6753.T said on Friday it may delay announcing its earnings for the three months ended Dec. 31 as it carries out an investigation into possible accounting irregularities at one of its units.

Sharp had announced the start of the investigation into smartphone camera subsidiary, Kantatsu Co. in December.

The Japanese electronics manufacturer had been due to announce earnings before Feb. 15.

Sharp also said that its largest shareholder Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Ltd 2317.TW will see its stake in the maker of screens, sensors and camera modules fall to 21.24% from 24.42% after ES Platform LP, a company owned by Hon Hai employees, converted preferred shares into common stock.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

