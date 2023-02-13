Sharma Dushyant Updates Holdings in Paymentus Holdings (PAY)

Fintel reports that Sharma Dushyant has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 22.09MM shares of Paymentus Holdings Inc (PAY). This represents 52.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 21.42MM shares and 56.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.09% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.73% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paymentus Holdings is $10.91. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.73% from its latest reported closing price of $8.75.

The projected annual revenue for Paymentus Holdings is $623MM, an increase of 31.65%. The projected annual EPS is $0.07, an increase of 172.44%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 136 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paymentus Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAY is 0.45%, a decrease of 6.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.39% to 25,037K shares. The put/call ratio of PAY is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Franklin Resources holds 3,339K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,112K shares, representing an increase of 6.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAY by 81.37% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,855K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,765K shares, representing a decrease of 31.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAY by 42.36% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,855K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,637K shares, representing an increase of 42.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAY by 35.94% over the last quarter.

Akkr Management Company holds 2,381K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSGRX - Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds 2,195K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,823K shares, representing an increase of 16.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAY by 7.84% over the last quarter.

Paymentus Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions. Paymentus Holdings serves customers worldwide.

