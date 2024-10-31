SharkNinja seesFY24 EPS $4.13- $4.24, , consensus $4.25

Sees FY24 revenue to increase 25% to 26% compared to the prior expectation of 20% to 22%. Sees adjusted net revenue to increase between 27% and 28% compared to the prior expectation of 22% to 24%. Consensus for FY24 revenue $5.23B.

