SharkNinja seesFY24 EPS $4.13- $4.24, , consensus $4.25

Sees FY24 revenue to increase 25% to 26% compared to the prior expectation of 20% to 22%. Sees adjusted net revenue to increase between 27% and 28% compared to the prior expectation of 22% to 24%. Consensus for FY24 revenue $5.23B.
- SharkNinja price target raised to $128 from $126 at Canaccord
- SharkNinja price target raised to $150 from $115 at Jefferies
- SharkNinja price target raised to $120 from $100 at Guggenheim
- SharkNinja initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer
