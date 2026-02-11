SharkNinja Q4 Earnings Beat, Higher Sales Across Product Categories

SharkNinja, Inc. SN has reported solid fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Results showed strength in its portfolio with growth across all the product categories, along with gains from cost- optimization and supply-chain efforts.



SharkNinja’s earnings of $1.93 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78. The figure increased 37.9% from adjusted earnings of $1.40 in the year-ago quarter.



Following the robust quarterly results, SharkNinja’s shares have risen more than 5% in the trading hours. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have gained 30.5% in the past three months compared with the industry's 16.3% growth.

SN’s Quarterly Performance: Key Metrics & Insights

Net sales totaled $2.10 billion, up 17.6% from the prior year and exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 billion. The metric also grew 16.2% on a constant-currency basis. Growth was observed across all the product categories, driven by Beauty and Home Environment Appliances, which increased over 63% year over year.



Adjusted gross profit of $1.01 billion rose 18.4% year over year, whereas adjusted gross margin expanded 40 basis points (bps) year over year to 48.2%. The adjusted gross margin was backed by domestic cost-optimization efforts, partly offset by the tariff impacts, and by international cost optimization efforts and positive channel mix.



Research and development expenses grew 13.1% from the year-earlier period to $98.2 million, mainly driven by elevated personnel-related expenses of $6.5 million owing to higher headcount to drive new product categories and market expansion along with increase in prototypes and testing expenses of $4.3 million.



Sales and marketing expenses jumped 8% to $458.7 million, attributable to increases of $23 million in delivery and distribution costs stemming from robust volumes and $14.4 million in personnel-related expenses to aid product launches and expansion into new markets. This was somewhat offset by lower advertising-related expenses. General and administrative expenses fell 13%, owing to lower personnel-related expenses, which were partly offset by higher legal fees and transaction-related costs.

Adjusted operating income surged 43.2% to $367.3 million, or 310 bps to 17.5% of net sales. Adjusted EBITDA grew 36% to $395.3 million in the reported quarter.

SN’s Product Category & Geographical Sales

Cleaning Appliances net sales jumped 3.4% to $669.9 million year over year, backed by strength in the carpet extractor and robotics sub-categories.



Cooking and Beverage Appliances net sales climbed 11.7% to $667.3 million on sales momentum of the Ninja Luxe Cafe espresso machine, partly offset by a decrease in the outdoor grill and kitchenware sub-categories.



Food Preparation Appliances net sales rose 28.1% to $438 million from the prior-year period, buoyed by robust sales of the frozen drinks sub-category.



Beauty and Home Environment Appliances net sales increased 63.2% to $326.2 million, thanks to strength in fans and air purifiers, and solid performance from the launch of face masks in 2025.



On a geographical basis, Domestic net sales jumped 15.7% year over year to $1.37 billion, backed by growth in the present categories and strength in new product categories. International net sales increased 21.4% to $729.1 million on steady global expansion and the successful introduction of product categories in the international markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Domestic and International markets’ sales is currently pegged at $1.35 billion and $722 million, respectively, for the fourth quarter.

SharkNinja’s Financial Snapshot

SharkNinja ended the fourth quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $777.3 million, with available capacity under its revolving credit facility of $489.1 million. It had a total debt, excluding unamortized deferred financing costs, of $739.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. Inventories as of Dec. 31, 2025 jumped 11.4% to $1 billion.



The company’s board has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $750 million of its outstanding ordinary shares. It expects to start implementing the program in 2026.

What’s Ahead for SharkNinja?

For fiscal 2026, management projects net sales to rise 10-11% year over year, and adjusted net income per share between $5.90 and $6.00, suggesting 11.7-13.6% growth.



It expects adjusted EBITDA of $1,270-$1,280 million, indicating a 11.8-12.7% jump from the previous year. Capital expenditures are anticipated in the range of $190-$210 million mainly to aid investments in product launches and technology.

