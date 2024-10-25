SharkNinja price target raised to $128 from $126 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst Brian McNamara raised the firm’s price target on SharkNinja (SN) to $128 from $126 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said after raising estimates, given their positivity last month around the FrostVault soft launch, they raise their Q3 2024E estimates again across the board to reflect better-than-expected results from their primary work coupled with strong web traffic data.

