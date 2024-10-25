News & Insights

Stocks
SN

SharkNinja price target raised to $128 from $126 at Canaccord

October 25, 2024 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Canaccord analyst Brian McNamara raised the firm’s price target on SharkNinja (SN) to $128 from $126 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said after raising estimates, given their positivity last month around the FrostVault soft launch, they raise their Q3 2024E estimates again across the board to reflect better-than-expected results from their primary work coupled with strong web traffic data.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.