SharkNinja, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $49.324 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $46.639 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, SharkNinja, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $132.114 million or $0.94 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.5% to $1.377 billion from $1.182 billion last year.

SharkNinja, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $49.324 Mln. vs. $46.639 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.35 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q4): $1.377 Bln vs. $1.182 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.