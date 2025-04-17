SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) reached $74.16, with a +0.67% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 18.39% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.3% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SharkNinja, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.76, showcasing a 28.3% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.17 billion, indicating a 9.81% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.91 per share and a revenue of $6.23 billion, signifying shifts of +12.36% and +12.69%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. SharkNinja, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, SharkNinja, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.01. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.66.

We can also see that SN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, positioning it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.