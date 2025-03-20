SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) closed the latest trading day at $89.40, indicating a -0.95% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 19.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 9.98%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.48%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SharkNinja, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.76, marking a 28.3% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.17 billion, up 9.81% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.91 per share and a revenue of $6.23 billion, demonstrating changes of +12.36% and +12.68%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, SharkNinja, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, SharkNinja, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.4. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.79.

It is also worth noting that SN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.77. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.77.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

