SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) closed at $79.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.86% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.63% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.21%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.52%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 8.97% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.7%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SharkNinja, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 8, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.73, reflecting a 31.13% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.18 billion, up 10.27% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.81 per share and revenue of $6.21 billion, which would represent changes of +10.07% and +12.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.61% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, SharkNinja, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, SharkNinja, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.82, which means SharkNinja, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that SN has a PEG ratio of 1.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.47.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, finds itself in the bottom 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.