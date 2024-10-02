SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest market close, SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) reached $107.57, with a -0.34% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 13.42% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 3.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21%.

The upcoming earnings release of SharkNinja, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.13, signifying a 18.95% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.29 billion, indicating a 20.94% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.24 per share and revenue of $5.18 billion, which would represent changes of +31.68% and +21.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.32% higher. SharkNinja, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, SharkNinja, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 25.48. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.07 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that SN has a PEG ratio of 1.45. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Furniture industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.2 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Furniture industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, finds itself in the bottom 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

