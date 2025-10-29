SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Stock Moves -1.70%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) was down 1.7% at $95.51. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.55%.

The stock of company has fallen by 5.81% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SharkNinja, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 6, 2025. In that report, analysts expect SharkNinja, Inc. to post earnings of $1.3 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.59 billion, up 11.7% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.05 per share and revenue of $6.32 billion, which would represent changes of +15.56% and +14.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. At present, SharkNinja, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, SharkNinja, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.22. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.98.

One should further note that SN currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.61.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.