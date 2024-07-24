SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Stock Moves -0.82%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) ending at $71.22, denoting a -0.82% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.64%.

The company's stock has dropped by 7.04% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SharkNinja, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.57, showcasing a 21.28% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.06 billion, indicating a 12% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.82 per share and a revenue of $4.76 billion, representing changes of +18.63% and +11.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. SharkNinja, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note SharkNinja, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.25, which means SharkNinja, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that SN has a PEG ratio of 1.32 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Furniture industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.26.

The Furniture industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

