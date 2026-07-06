SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) closed the most recent trading day at $148.92, moving -1.68% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.72% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.3%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 26.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 2.31%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.9%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SharkNinja, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.09, indicating a 12.37% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.64 billion, reflecting a 13.45% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.12 per share and revenue of $7.19 billion, which would represent changes of +15.91% and +12.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher within the past month. As of now, SharkNinja, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, SharkNinja, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.76. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.98, which means SharkNinja, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that SN currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.55.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.