SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) ended the recent trading session at $103.15, demonstrating a -2.89% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 9.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of SharkNinja, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.32, indicating a 9.09% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.62 billion, up 13.64% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.05 per share and a revenue of $6.32 billion, representing changes of +15.56% and +14.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, SharkNinja, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, SharkNinja, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.3, which means SharkNinja, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, SN's PEG ratio is currently 1.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.6 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, finds itself in the top 8% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN)

