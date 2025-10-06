SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) closed at $94.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.81% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.71%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 16.29% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.26%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SharkNinja, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.32, marking a 9.09% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.62 billion, reflecting a 13.64% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

SN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.05 per share and revenue of $6.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.56% and +14.35%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, SharkNinja, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, SharkNinja, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.63, so one might conclude that SharkNinja, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that SN currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Miscellaneous industry stood at 2.57 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 23, this industry ranks in the top 10% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

