SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) closed the most recent trading day at $114.80, moving -2.03% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 0.97% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.92%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.07%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SharkNinja, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.32, marking a 9.09% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.62 billion, indicating a 13.64% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.05 per share and revenue of $6.32 billion, indicating changes of +15.56% and +14.35%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SharkNinja, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.35% higher. SharkNinja, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SharkNinja, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.19 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.05, which means SharkNinja, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that SN currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.57.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

