SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) reached $71.84, with a +0.8% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.58%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 9.89% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.43%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SharkNinja, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.57, showcasing a 21.28% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.06 billion, reflecting a 12% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.82 per share and a revenue of $4.76 billion, indicating changes of +18.63% and +11.82%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, SharkNinja, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SharkNinja, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.68 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.91.

It is also worth noting that SN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Furniture industry stood at 1.23 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Furniture industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN)

