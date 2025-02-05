SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) ended the recent trading session at $111.78, demonstrating a +0.28% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

The the stock of company has risen by 8.8% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SharkNinja, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 13, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.26, indicating a 34.04% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.61 billion, up 16.64% from the prior-year quarter.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for SharkNinja, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% lower. SharkNinja, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, SharkNinja, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.16. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.61.

It's also important to note that SN currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.49. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Miscellaneous industry stood at 1.49 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, positioning it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.