SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) closed the latest trading day at $105.77, indicating a -1.02% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 18.54% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SharkNinja, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.12, up 17.89% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.29 billion, indicating a 20.94% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

SN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.23 per share and revenue of $5.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +31.37% and +21.88%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. SharkNinja, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SharkNinja, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.29 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.59.

One should further note that SN currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Furniture was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.26 at yesterday's closing price.

The Furniture industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

