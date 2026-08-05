SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2026, SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) reported revenue of $1.77 billion, up 22.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.26, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 billion, representing a surprise of +7.7%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.10.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Geographic Revenue- International : $623.58 million versus $545.79 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.6% change.

: $623.58 million versus $545.79 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.6% change. Geographic Revenue- Domestic : $1.14 billion compared to the $1.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.14 billion compared to the $1.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Net Sales- Cleaning Appliances : $522.05 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $551.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

: $522.05 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $551.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%. Net Sales- Beauty and Home Environment Appliances : $285.78 million versus $218.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +65.3% change.

: $285.78 million versus $218.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +65.3% change. Net Sales- Food Preparation Appliances : $458.61 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $445.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.3%.

: $458.61 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $445.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.3%. Net Sales- Cooking and Beverage Appliances: $499.03 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $406.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.5%.

Here is how SharkNinja, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for SharkNinja, Inc. here>>>

Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. have returned +11.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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