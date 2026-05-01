SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) will report quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 16.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.37 billion, exhibiting an increase of 11.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some SharkNinja, Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Cleaning Appliances' should come in at $463.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Food Preparation Appliances' should arrive at $344.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Cooking and Beverage Appliances' will likely reach $373.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8%.

Over the past month, shares of SharkNinja, Inc. have returned +10.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.5% change. Currently, SN carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.