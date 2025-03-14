SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) reached $88.27, with a +1.51% movement compared to the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.61%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 24.01% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 13.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.57%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SharkNinja, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.76, indicating a 28.3% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.17 billion, showing a 9.81% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.91 per share and revenue of $6.23 billion, indicating changes of +12.36% and +12.68%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.49% higher. SharkNinja, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, SharkNinja, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.72. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.88.

We can also see that SN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.45 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

