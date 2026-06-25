SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) ended the recent trading session at $142.85, demonstrating a +1.9% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.01% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.46%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 19.87% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 1.21%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.4%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SharkNinja, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect SharkNinja, Inc. to post earnings of $1.1 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.4%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.64 billion, up 13.66% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.12 per share and a revenue of $7.19 billion, representing changes of +15.91% and +12.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.09% upward. SharkNinja, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note SharkNinja, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.91. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.18.

It's also important to note that SN currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.77. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Consumer Products - Discretionary was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.53 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.