SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) ended the recent trading session at $121.66, demonstrating a +1.72% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.24%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.26%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 21.98% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.15%, and the S&P 500's gain of 6.42%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SharkNinja, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 6, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $1, up 14.94% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.37 billion, indicating a 11.78% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.02 per share and a revenue of $7.11 billion, representing changes of +14.02% and +11.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.07% decrease. Currently, SharkNinja, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, SharkNinja, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.87. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.42.

Investors should also note that SN has a PEG ratio of 1.53 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.53 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.