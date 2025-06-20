SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) closed at $90.80, marking a +1.84% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 0.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.45%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SharkNinja, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.78, reflecting a 9.86% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.37 billion, up 9.34% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.99 per share and revenue of $6.24 billion, which would represent changes of +14.19% and +12.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% lower. SharkNinja, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, SharkNinja, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.86. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.26 for its industry.

Meanwhile, SN's PEG ratio is currently 1.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.48.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Don’t Miss Out on These Stocks

Before you make your next investing move, we have a free report that highlights the %%CTA_TEXT%% to buy.

Our experts at Zacks Investment Research hand-selected these stocks for their eye-opening growth projections.

Since 1988, our stock picks have more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +23.89% per year using the Zacks Rank stock-rating system.

Register now to see the %%CTA_TEXT%%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.