SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) closed the latest trading day at $73.93, indicating no change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.1% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.08%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SharkNinja, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.57, marking a 21.28% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.06 billion, showing a 12% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

SN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.82 per share and revenue of $4.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.63% and +11.82%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SharkNinja, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, SharkNinja, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.37. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.82 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that SN currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Furniture was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Furniture industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

