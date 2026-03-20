SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) closed at $98.05, marking a -3.81% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.51% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.01%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 19.94% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.7%, and the S&P 500's loss of 3.63%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SharkNinja, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1, reflecting a 14.94% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.36 billion, indicating a 11.59% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

SN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.02 per share and revenue of $7.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.02% and +11.06%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SharkNinja, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, SharkNinja, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.92. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.71 of its industry.

It's also important to note that SN currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.3. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.92.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.