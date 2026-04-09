SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) ended the recent trading session at $114.96, demonstrating a +2.73% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.62%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 1.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.8%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SharkNinja, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1, indicating a 14.94% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.36 billion, up 11.59% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.02 per share and a revenue of $7.11 billion, indicating changes of +14.02% and +11.06%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, SharkNinja, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, SharkNinja, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.58. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.79.

We can also see that SN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.