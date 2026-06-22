SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) closed at $138.56, marking a -1.62% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.33%.

The company's stock has climbed by 25.72% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.02%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SharkNinja, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect SharkNinja, Inc. to post earnings of $1.1 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.4%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.64 billion, reflecting a 13.66% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.12 per share and a revenue of $7.19 billion, demonstrating changes of +15.91% and +12.35%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.09% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. SharkNinja, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, SharkNinja, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.02. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.34 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that SN currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.77. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Consumer Products - Discretionary was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.13 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.