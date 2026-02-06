SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) closed the most recent trading day at $116.46, moving +2.87% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 2.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 5.61%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.49%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SharkNinja, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 11, 2026. In that report, analysts expect SharkNinja, Inc. to post earnings of $1.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.14%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.07 billion, indicating a 16.07% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

SN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.13 per share and revenue of $6.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.39% and +15.26%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SharkNinja, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, SharkNinja, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.04. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.26.

One should further note that SN currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.38. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.56.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, finds itself in the bottom 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

